TMC's demonstration in Guwahati, fierce ruckus outside Radisson Blu Hotel

TMC is protesting outside Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati, Assam. The rebel MLAs of Maharashtra are staying in this hotel. Police are trying to remove the protesters, as well as security has been increased outside the hotel.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
TMC is protesting outside Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati, Assam. The rebel MLAs of Maharashtra are staying in this hotel. Police are trying to remove the protesters, as well as security has been increased outside the hotel.

