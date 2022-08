Today is the fourth death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Today is the fourth death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was born on 25 December 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the former Prime Minister of India.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

