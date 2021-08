Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara wins the gold; Yogesh Kathuniya, Devendra Jhajharia bag silver

Good news came for India from the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. Avani Lekhara of India has won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle at the Tokyo Paralympics. At the same time, Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal in discus throw and Devendra Jhajharia in javelin throw. After which, PM Modi has congratulated the players.