Top 100: Before the budget session, the government called an all-party meeting today. Budget Session-2023

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

The budget session of the Parliament will start from January 31. The budget session will begin at 11 am with the address of President Draupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall. The government has called an all-party meeting on Monday, a day before the commencement of the budget session of Parliament.