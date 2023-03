videoDetails

TOP 20: BJP President JP Nadda's attack on Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

BJP national president JP Nadda attacked Rahul Gandhi, said, democracy ends if he does not win the election? Akhilesh Yadav's target on BJP from West Bengal said, BJP will have to compete like Didi. See all the big news of today in the instant TOP-20.