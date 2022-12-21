NewsVideos
Top 50: Important Meeting Regarding Increasing Corona Cases in the World

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 50 is a part of important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

Corona Infection is Increasing Continuously in China
14:16
Watch: This Azamgarh Carpenter just made a 'Helicopter'-styled Nano | #azamgarh #trending
Watch: This Azamgarh Carpenter just made a 'Helicopter'-styled Nano | #azamgarh #trending
Increasing Cases of Corona in China puts the World in Tension
5:24
Major Accident Happens in Manipur due to Overturning of a School Bus
2:58
Know What Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Says After the Meeting
2:48
