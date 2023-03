videoDetails

TOP 50: Shahbaz government's 'bulldozer' action on Imran Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

In the Toshakhana case, Shahbaz government's bulldozer action has been taken on former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan. At the same time, PTI supporters have also opened fire in the court premises. Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Jalandhar police.