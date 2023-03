videoDetails

Tragic car accident on Purvanchal Expressway

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

A car has become a victim of a painful accident on Purvanchal Expressway, 5 people have died in this accident. There were 3 women and 2 men among those who died. Everyone in the car was going to Bihar.