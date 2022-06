Trains set on fire in protest against Agnipath scheme

Demonstration against Agnipath scheme now set on fire the passenger train of Gaya. Arson was done in many cities of Bihar. An attempt was also made to stop the train in Ara.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

Demonstration against Agnipath scheme now set on fire the passenger train of Gaya. Arson was done in many cities of Bihar. An attempt was also made to stop the train in Ara.