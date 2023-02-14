NewsVideos
Tribute Paid to CRPF Jawans who martyred in Pulwama Attack

|Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Today is the fourth anniversary of Pulwama attack. On this occasion, 40 CRPF jawans who were martyred in the terrorist attack are being paid homage at Lethpora. Watch visuals

