Tripura Election 2023: Know which party is leading as per trends

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Tripura Election Results 2023: Trends of three northeastern states have come to fore. Till now the trends of all the seats of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland have been revealed, out of which BJP is seen getting an edge in Nagaland and Tripura. Whereas NPP is leading in Meghalaya.