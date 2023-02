videoDetails

Tripura Elections2023: Voting continues for 60 seats in Tripura Assembly, 259 candidates in fray

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Votes are being cast for the assembly elections in Tripura today. More than 28 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in these elections. Out of total 60 seats, BJP is contesting on 55 seats. While it has left 5 seats for the ally party IPFT.