Truth behind misbehavior with Priyanka Vadra?

The Congress party on Saturday demanded the dismissal of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was forcibly stopped from meeting the kin of anti-Citizenship Act protester and allegedly ''manhandled'' by the police in Lucknow. #PriyankaGandhi #LucknowPolice #Congress