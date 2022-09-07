TTK: Locals demolish Madrasa in Assam's Goalpara over suspected terror links

Another madrasa was demolished in Assam. This is the fourth madrasa that was demolished today. This madrasa in Goalpara was not demolished by the administration but by those whose children were studying in this madrasa. These people themselves took this action after the madrassa teacher's connection with al-Qaeda came to light.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

