NewsVideos

TTK: Locals demolish Madrasa in Assam's Goalpara over suspected terror links

Another madrasa was demolished in Assam. This is the fourth madrasa that was demolished today. This madrasa in Goalpara was not demolished by the administration but by those whose children were studying in this madrasa. These people themselves took this action after the madrassa teacher's connection with al-Qaeda came to light.

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
Another madrasa was demolished in Assam. This is the fourth madrasa that was demolished today. This madrasa in Goalpara was not demolished by the administration but by those whose children were studying in this madrasa. These people themselves took this action after the madrassa teacher's connection with al-Qaeda came to light.

All Videos

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets NCP President Sharad Pawar
1:26
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets NCP President Sharad Pawar
Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ begins from today
8:20
Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ begins from today
Double murder in patna stirred up
8:15
Double murder in patna stirred up
Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell says, India has markets that can help us grow in post-COVID world
Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell says, India has markets that can help us grow in post-COVID world
India logs 5,379 new covid cases in last 24 hours
India logs 5,379 new covid cases in last 24 hours

Trending Videos

1:26
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets NCP President Sharad Pawar
8:20
Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ begins from today
8:15
Double murder in patna stirred up
Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell says, India has markets that can help us grow in post-COVID world
India logs 5,379 new covid cases in last 24 hours
Taal thok ke,goalpara madarsa,goalpara news,madarsa,assam madrassa,assam govt madrassa,Goalpara,assam shuts madrassa,assam madrasa,madarsa demolished in assam,up madarsa,assam madrassa news,madarsa news,madrasa assam,bulldozer on assam madrasa,assam madrasa demolished,assam madrassa bulldozer,Madrasa,goalpara jihadi,madarsa portal,assam madrasa ban,madarsas,#madarsa,madarsa in assam,action on assam madrassa,Taal thok ke,Himanta Biswa Sarma,