TTK: Mehbooba Mufti batting on 'Pakistani' pitch?
It has been three years since Kashmir was converted into New Kashmir. This caused a lot of trouble for Pakistan and its well-wishers. Till now, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is batting on the Pakistan pitch over the abrogation of Article 370. She vented out her displeasure over scrapping of the article.
