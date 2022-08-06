NewsVideos

TTK: Mehbooba Mufti batting on 'Pakistani' pitch?

It has been three years since Kashmir was converted into New Kashmir. This caused a lot of trouble for Pakistan and its well-wishers. Till now, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is batting on the Pakistan pitch over the abrogation of Article 370. She vented out her displeasure over scrapping of the article.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:51 PM IST
