TTK: Will Sonia and Rahul be detained like Raut?

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's troubles have increased after the raid at the National Herald office. Now it is being speculated that after Partha Chatterjee in Bengal and Sanjay Raut in Maharashtra, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi can be taken into custody. So Congress is also staging a protest against the ED.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:36 PM IST

