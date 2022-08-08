Tuesday to be an important day for Bihar politics

Tuesday is going to be an important day in the politics of Bihar. RJD has called a meeting of the legislature party on Tuesday and a meeting of JDU MLAs and MPs has also been called. Bihar Congress has also called a meeting tomorrow.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

