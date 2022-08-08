NewsVideos

Tuesday to be an important day for Bihar politics

Tuesday is going to be an important day in the politics of Bihar. RJD has called a meeting of the legislature party on Tuesday and a meeting of JDU MLAs and MPs has also been called. Bihar Congress has also called a meeting tomorrow.

|Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
Bihar news,jdu meeting in bihar,Bihar Politics,Bihar,rjd meeting,jdu vs bjp in bihar,Bihar Election,RJD,bihar politics news,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,rjd news in bihar,bihar political news,bihar live news,bihar news live,RJD News,Bihar latest news,rjd mla meeting,rjd meeting in patna,latest news bihar,latest bihar news,rjd mla in bihar,nda conflict in bihar,nda news in bihar,Bihar congress calls meeting,