Tunisha Sharma case: Court send Sheejan to police remand for Four Days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Sheejan Khan, an accused in the Tunisha Sharma case, was produced in the Vasai Court of Mumbai today. The court has sent Sheejan to police remand for 4 days.

