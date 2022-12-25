हिन्दी
Videos
Tunisha Sharma case: Court send Sheejan to police remand for Four Days
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 25, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Sheejan Khan, an accused in the Tunisha Sharma case, was produced in the Vasai Court of Mumbai today. The court has sent Sheejan to police remand for 4 days.
