Tunisha Sharma Case: Why did Sheejan break up with Tunisha? This secret was revealed in the interrogation of the police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

In the Tunisha case, Sheejan Mohammad Khan, an accused in the police interrogation, told that both belonged to different religions and there was a big difference in their ages. For this reason, Sheejan broke up with Tunisha Sharma.