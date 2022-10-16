Tunisia Protest: Violent protests against the government in Tunisia

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

On Saturday night, there was a fierce clash between the police and the public in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia. During the violent demonstration, people pelted stones at the police. Along with this, petrol bombs were also thrown. Demonstrations erupted due to the death of a 24-year-old youth in police chase. The demonstration took place during the funeral of the young man. The demonstration is being done against President Kais Saied.