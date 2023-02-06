NewsVideos
Turkey and Syria shook by earthquake

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 05:56 PM IST
Earthquake has hit Turkey again. Tremendous devastation caused by strong earthquake in Turkey. So far 1300 people have died in Turkey-Syria in this accident.

