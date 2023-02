videoDetails

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: A Mother Gives Birth to a New Born Under the Debris

| Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Around 8500 people have died due to earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Meanwhile, Emergency has been declared for three months in Turkey. While there is an atmosphere of helplessness on one hand, a pregnant woman gave birth to a newborn baby in the debris. Watch visuals.