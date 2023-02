videoDetails

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Battle for life continues even after 8 days

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Fight for life continues amid earthquake in Turkey and Syria. A miracle has took place amid rescue operation when 13-year-old child was safely pulled out of the debris even after 150 hours. Know how the child remained alive in the debris for 8 days.