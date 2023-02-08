NewsVideos
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death toll crosses 7800 mark

|Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
Death toll due to Turkey-Syria Earthquake is continuously rising. Till now more than 7800 people have lost their lives. Know the current situation of Turkey and Syria.

