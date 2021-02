Turmeric prices break past 5-years record

The prices of petrol diesel are constantly increasing, whose direct connection is in your pocket, and it has started with turmeric. The price of turmeric has been steadily increasing for the last one and a half months and turmeric has broken the record of the last five years. Turmeric is cultivated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but this time the yield of turmeric is low, which is increasing the prices of turmeric.