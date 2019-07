Tussle between Amit Shah and Asaduddin Owaisi in parliament over NIA bill

A bill to give broader powers to the National Investigation Agency, India's anti-terrorism organisation, set the stage for a stormy debate in parliament today, with Home Minister Amit Shah and Hyderabad politician Asaduddin Owaisi engaging in a bitter face-off. "You cannot scare us," Mr Owaisi said, as Amit Shah wagged a finger at him, asking him to listen to a BJP lawmaker.