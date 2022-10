TV Show Actress: This actress committed suicide in Indore, suicide note recovered

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Vaishali Thakkar Suicide: Actress Vaishali Thakkar, who has worked in many big TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has committed suicide. His fans have been deeply shocked by this news and it is very difficult for everyone to believe this.