TVS Apache RR 310 Review After Long Road Trip

We rode the TVS Apache RR 310 for about 800 kilometers. TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by 312.2 cc, 4 stroke, single cylinder engine. It has four modes – Urban, Rain, Sports and Track mode. We rode this bike in all modes. Watch this review to know more.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 11:58 PM IST

We rode the TVS Apache RR 310 for about 800 kilometers. TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by 312.2 cc, 4 stroke, single cylinder engine. It has four modes – Urban, Rain, Sports and Track mode. We rode this bike in all modes. Watch this review to know more.