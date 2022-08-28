NewsVideos

Twin Towers Demolition: Where will the first blast happen in the twin towers of Noida?

Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Supertech Twin Towers built in Sector 93-A of Noida will be demolished today. This 32-storey building will collapse in just 9 seconds. All the preparations have been done regarding this. The administration has evacuated the society around the tower for security. Also, the entire system is being checked before the blast occurs.

|Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:17 PM IST
Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Supertech Twin Towers built in Sector 93-A of Noida will be demolished today. This 32-storey building will collapse in just 9 seconds. All the preparations have been done regarding this. The administration has evacuated the society around the tower for security. Also, the entire system is being checked before the blast occurs.

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Building covered with special cloth to control debris
5:11
Interesting Facts about India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 | Zee English News
Twin Tower: Building of corruption destroyed, Noida Twin Towers destroyed in 9 seconds
10:52
Twin Towers Demolition: August 28... Twin Towers demolished, Noida shrouded in smoke.
2:55
Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Somewhere the joy of falling twin towers, somewhere there is sorrow!
12:57
