Twin Towers Demolition: Where will the first blast happen in the twin towers of Noida?

Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Supertech Twin Towers built in Sector 93-A of Noida will be demolished today. This 32-storey building will collapse in just 9 seconds. All the preparations have been done regarding this. The administration has evacuated the society around the tower for security. Also, the entire system is being checked before the blast occurs.

| Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

