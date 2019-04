Twitter war between Rahul and Kejriwal over AAP-Congress alliance

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday gave a new twist to the grand old party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance speculations in Delhi. Amid the uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal indulged in a blame game over seat-sharing in the national capital, perhaps for the first time on this issue.