Two TMC MLAs and over 50 councillors from West Bengal join BJP

In what would come as a big blow to Mamata Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Additionally, one CPM MLA, one Congress MLA and at least 50 TMC councillors also switched allegiance to the saffron party. Watch this video to know more.