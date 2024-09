videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: BJP Set to Deliver Blow to JDU in Jharkhand Elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, BJP is preparing to deliver a major setback to JDU by offering them only one seat, despite JDU’s demand for five. Sources suggest that BJP is looking to limit JDU’s influence in the state, leading to potential conflict between the allies. JDU spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, however, has stated that they are confident of contesting the elections together with BJP.