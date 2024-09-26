Advertisement
Mumbai on high alert!

Sonam|Updated: Sep 26, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Due to heavy rains, the situation in many cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai remains worrying... Although there has been no rain in Mumbai since 12 midnight... But there is a red alert in Mumbai till 8 am... The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains... Although there was no alert for rain in Mumbai yesterday... Meanwhile, a woman has died after falling into a manhole in Andheri, Mumbai.. Along with Mumbai, heavy rains have also affected life in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai... Three people have died due to lightning in Thane..

