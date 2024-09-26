videoDetails
Mumbai on high alert!
Due to heavy rains, the situation in many cities of Maharashtra including Mumbai remains worrying... Although there has been no rain in Mumbai since 12 midnight... But there is a red alert in Mumbai till 8 am... The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains... Although there was no alert for rain in Mumbai yesterday... Meanwhile, a woman has died after falling into a manhole in Andheri, Mumbai.. Along with Mumbai, heavy rains have also affected life in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai... Three people have died due to lightning in Thane..