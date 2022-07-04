Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case

Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case. The conspiracy was hatched on June 17 to behead 3 people. Apart from Kanhaiya, there was a conspiracy to kill 2 more people. The investigation of Kanhaiya Lal murder case has speed-up and according to sources, NIA has detained 4 people from Khanjipir area with the help of Rajasthan ATS.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

