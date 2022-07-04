NewsVideos

Udaipur Murder Case: Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case

Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case. The conspiracy was hatched on June 17 to behead 3 people. Apart from Kanhaiya, there was a conspiracy to kill 2 more people. The investigation of Kanhaiya Lal murder case has speed-up and according to sources, NIA has detained 4 people from Khanjipir area with the help of Rajasthan ATS.

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
Big disclosure in Kanhaiya Lal murder case. The conspiracy was hatched on June 17 to behead 3 people. Apart from Kanhaiya, there was a conspiracy to kill 2 more people. The investigation of Kanhaiya Lal murder case has speed-up and according to sources, NIA has detained 4 people from Khanjipir area with the help of Rajasthan ATS.

All Videos

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
2:53
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
1H8:30
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12
2:34
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12
Taal Thok Ke: Are funds being raised in the country to promote extremist agenda?
9:31
Taal Thok Ke: Are funds being raised in the country to promote extremist agenda?

Trending Videos

2:53
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde passes floor test
9:54
Taal Thok Ke: Funds raised to promote extremist agenda
1H8:30
Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?
2:34
Gyanvapi Case: The next hearing in the Gyanvapi case to be held on July 12
9:31
Taal Thok Ke: Are funds being raised in the country to promote extremist agenda?
Udaipur murder,udaipur murder case,Udaipur Tailor Murder,murder in udaipur,udaipur murder news,udaipur murder video,udaipur news,Udaipur murder viral video,Udaipur,tailor murder in udaipur,udaipur murder video viral,udaipur murder case live,Udaipur Violence,udaipur viral video,udaipur kanhaiya lal murder,udaipur news today,udaipur murder news live,udaipur daily news,udaipur brutal murder,udaipur news latest,udaipur murder case live news,