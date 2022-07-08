Udaipur Murder Case: Riyaz met Gauhar Chishti in Ajmer

Ajmer connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case has come to the fore and according to the information received, Kanhaiya's killer Riyaz Attari had met Gauhar Chishti, a person from Ajmer. Let us tell you that Chishti is the same person who raised slogans outside the Ajmer Dargah.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

Ajmer connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case has come to the fore and according to the information received, Kanhaiya's killer Riyaz Attari had met Gauhar Chishti, a person from Ajmer. Let us tell you that Chishti is the same person who raised slogans outside the Ajmer Dargah.