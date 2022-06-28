Udaipur: Nupur Sharma's supporter brutally murdered, killers barged into the shop & slit his throat

A shocking case has come to light from Rajasthan's Udaipur. In this case, a tailor who supported Nupur Sharma has been murdered. The killers barged into his shop and brutally slit the tailor's throat.

