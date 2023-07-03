trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629981
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uddhav Faction targets PM Modi in 'Samna'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: NCP leader Ajit Pawar has joined NDA along with some of his supporters. He took oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning after a meeting of some NCP leaders and MLAs. Regarding this issue, Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece attacked BJP and Prime Minister Modi fiercely.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
play icon1:0
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
play icon2:11
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
play icon8:36
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
play icon1:0
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
play icon2:11
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
play icon8:36
Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift
samna news paper,Shivsena,NCP,PM Modi,BJP,Amit Shah,Maharashtra news,maharasta breaking,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra politics,NCP,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar news live,