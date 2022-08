Uddhav Thackeray arrives to meet Sanjay Raut's family

Amidst the arrest of Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray has reached Raut's house to meet his family. Sanjay Raut is in the custody of ED who will be produced in the court today. Watch the ground report.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Amidst the arrest of Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray has reached Raut's house to meet his family. Sanjay Raut is in the custody of ED who will be produced in the court today. Watch the ground report.