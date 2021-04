Uddhav Thackeray: 'Break the chain' campaign since 8 PM of April 14 in Maharashtra

To deal with the second wave, CM Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar held meetings to discuss the SOP and hand over the financial powers to the local authorities. "No lockdown in Maharashtra, but strict restrictions from 8 pm on Wednesday", said CM Uddhav Thackeray in his state address.