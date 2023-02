videoDetails

Uddhav Thackeray's big statement on raid in BBC offices

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Income tax raids have been conducted at 20 locations of BBC including Delhi-Mumbai. After which former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if he raises his voice, he will crush them. Raid in the BBC offices, what kind of democracy is this.