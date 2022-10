Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya loses 32 kg after Nitin Gadkari's challenge

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had challenged Ujjain MP Anil Firojia 7 months ago to weigh 15 kg. Which the MP took seriously and reduced the weight of 32 kg. After which Nitin Gadkari also kept his promise.