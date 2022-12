videoDetails

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky On US Visit, Thanks America During His Address

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:57 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on US tour. During this, Zelensky addressed a joint meeting of US Congress. In the address, Zelensky thanked America for its help. Know in detail in this report.