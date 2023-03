videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action on Atiq Ahmad's aid Zafar Ahmad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Yogi's bulldozer has also been run at Zafar Ahmed's house close to Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj. Zafar Islam is one of the most important close associates of Atiq Ahmed. He is considered the righthand of Mafia Atiq Ahmed.