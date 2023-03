videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action on Guddu Muslim's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case, the Yogi government's campaign to bury me in the soil is going on. Bulldozer action will be taken at the house of the absconding miscreants in the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness of the murder of former MLA Raju Pal in Prayagraj on Wednesday. It is being told that this action will be taken against Atiq Ahmed's close friend in Prayagraj today.