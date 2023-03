videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Bulldozer Action to be taken against Atiq Ahmad's henchmen today

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Bulldozer action will be taken once again in Prayagraj's Umesh Pal murder case. Taking action against the henchmen of Mafia Atiq Ahmed in Dhumanganj area of ​​Prayagraj, bulldozers will run over their houses.