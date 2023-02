videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan clarifies on Akhilesh Yadav and Sadaqat's photo

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

A picture of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav along with Sadaqat has surfaced. Questions are being raised on Samajwadi Party over this picture. Retaliating on this, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan said, 'UP's law and order is messed up. Work on law and order instead of photo politics.