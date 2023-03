videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: STF Interrogates Mohammad Ghulam's Close aid Pappu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, STF has clamped down on Pappu, a close aide of Mafia Atiq Ahmed's henchman Mohammad Ghulam. During Pappu's interrogation, STF team is busy gathering information about the location of Mohammad Ghulam.