Umesh Pal Case: UP STF makes big disclosure on Atiq Ahmed's henchman Malli

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Another big disclosure on Prayagraj's Umesh Pal murder case. UP STF has got big information on Malli, the henchman of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. According to the information, Asif alias Malli was staying in a hotel in Ahmedabad. This begs the question, how many other characters are there in this murder case