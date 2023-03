videoDetails

Umesh Pal Hatyakand: CM Yogi to take action on Atiq Ahmad Gang?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

UP STF is constantly raiding places in the Umesh Pal murder case. Meanwhile a new update has come. Police have arrested Asad Ahmed, son of Atiq Ahmed and a suspect who sheltered shooter Ghulam.