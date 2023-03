videoDetails

Umesh Pal Kidnapping Accused Atique Ahmed Being Brought To Prayagraj

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

Today UP police will reach Prayagraj with mafia Atiq Ahmed. In a short while Atiq's vehicle will cross Rajasthan and enter Madhya Pradesh. Atiq will be produced in the court tomorrow in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case.